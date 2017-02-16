StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms are gone, and cooler weather is moving in. A cold front offshore continues to move away, and high pressure will build in. Skies will be sunny today, but breezy and cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will move offshore on Friday, turning winds to the south, and bringing back warm weather. Expect temperatures in the 60s on Friday, and near 70 over the weekend. A weak storm system will move through Saturday night with the chance for a few showers, but the rain will be gone by Sunday. Warm weather will stick around next week.

Today, sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 58-60 inland, 56-57 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 39-41 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs 64-69.