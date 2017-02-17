2 arrested after 2 month investigation into drugs, stolen property in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say they arrested two men after developing intelligence on drug dealing and stolen property in the area and serving a warrant on a Georgetown home.

The press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the two were arrested Thursday after deputies and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a home on Haven Drive after a two month investigation.

Tywaun Heard was found in possession of several grams of heroin and a large quantity of cash. Michael White tried to run from police, but was arrested and found to be wanted for several violent crimes.

During the search, officers located a large amount of crack cocaine, a stolen motorcycle, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded shotgun, digital scales and drug packaging materials. Deputies also say a large amount of electronics, tools, power equipment and automotive accessories were found in the home and will be investigated by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Heard and White were charged with trafficking cocaine and four counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substances.

Heard, who was already out on bond for drug-related offenses, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and two counts of distribution of heroin.