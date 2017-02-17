70-year-old crossing guard struck near NC middle school

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — A 70-year-old woman working as a crossing guard in Fayetteville was struck near a middle school Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Delores Priest was struck a little before 7:30 a.m. on Fisher Road near McKinnon Farm Road. The guard was working just down the street from John Griffin Middle School.

Highway Patrol said Priest had just entered the main cross walk when she was struck by the driver of a 2003 Chrysler Van.

Priest is expected to be OK but officials said she hit her head on the pavement following the collision.

The van’s driver tells CBS North Carolina she didn’t see the crossing guard.

Highway Patrol doesn’t believe speed or reckless driving was a factor.

The state trooper investigating said the van was driving less than 15 mph when it hit Priest. The driver was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

According to a Cumberland County Schools official, crossing guards are hired by the sheriff’s office.