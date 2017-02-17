Around Town: 16th Annual KidzTime Festival

The event is FREE and open to the public from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

From face painting, a petting zoo, live entertainment, games and more, this event is sure to have you making memories with the little ones in your life! Don’t forget to bring your cameras and snap pics with this year’s featured guest: Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man!

This year’s event will also feature hourly giveaways!

News 13’s Matt Gittins will be the emcee for the event. Stop by the WBTW booth to say hello and to sign a Count On Kids Pledge!

Location: Broadway at the Beach under the large tent in parking lot 17 near Paviliion Park West and WonderWorks!

Information provided by Broadway at the Beach.