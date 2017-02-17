CCU beats Richmond in season opener

Coastal Carolina baseball players prior to a game against Richmond.
Coastal Carolina baseball players prior to a game against Richmond.

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina began its national championship defense with an 8-5 win versus Richmond in its season opener Friday.

Kevin Woodall Jr. was 2-for-5 with a home run, while newcomers Wood Myers and Cory Wood each drove in two runs. Alex Cunningham earned the win, allowing eight hits and four runs (two earned) with no walks and three strikeouts over five innings.

 

The Chanticleers built a 4-0 lead through four innings, but Richmond answered in the fifth. The Spiders took advantage of two errors and a three-run double in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4.

Coastal rallied with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-4 lead, including Woodall’s home run.

 

