City shows vision leading to bright future for Downtown Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Almost every day you can feel the changes that are happening in Downtown Florence.

With a multitude of changes, city leaders say the downtown growth won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

The Emerson Apartments opened in November and it is already over 70% leased. Construction on the apartments at Kress Corner wrapped up earlier this year and five of its 16 apartments have residents, according to Downtown Development Manager Ray Reich.

Reich says it is evident living spaces are filling up in Downtown Florence so more housing options are expected there in the near future.

City leaders say over the next three to five years Downtown Florence will grow in a number of different areas. First, he says the city wants to recruit more retail and restaurants.

Reich says the city wants the downtown to become a destination where it not only attracts citizens but people who are driving along the interstate.

“I’d like to see at least five hundred people living downtown, you combine that with the two new hotels we’ll have and that is a lot of energy on the streets especially at night time when you want that and it helps support the restaurants and the other entertainment venues,” Reich added.

Reich says construction on $15 million dollar Hyatt Place hotel will wrap up in early 2018. It is expected to bring in about thirty jobs, says Reich.

City officials say night time vibrancy and entertainment is what the city also is looking for to attract more people there. Reich says it is healthy for a community because it attracts young professionals and industries.

Reich says in the next ten years the City of Florence will be where most cities took twenty five years to get to.

“It is because we’ve got a good team, you know when you got a good team of people and the other part of it that we can’t forget is local investors. We have been so blessed with Florentines that made their money in Florence and now are reinvesting into the downtown and it is a lot of downtowns’ that would love to be in our position,” Reich explained.

The city will host a house warming party at 6 pm Friday night in the breezeway off West Evans Street in Downtown Florence. City leaders say this will give people a chance to take tours of the two new apartment complexes.There will also be live music and entertainment.