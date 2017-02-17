Florence County Council honors Charleston Church shooting survivor Polly Daniels Sheppard

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Council recognized Charleston church shooting survivor and Florence native Polly Daniels Sheppard during the Council meeting Thursday.

The county approved a resolution for “her meritorious professional achievement and commendable community service.”

In 2015, Sheppard survived the Charleston church shooting by hiding under a table. Her 911 call and testimony was used during the Dylan Roof trial.

She said,” It is an honor to be here and I thank you. To God be the glory.”

