“Flounder Bill” Moves Forward at Statehouse

bob-juback By Published:

A South Carolina House committee yesterday (2/16) approved a bill that would increase the size limit for flounder taken in state waters and lower the number of flounder you can keep.


Right now, you can’t keep a flounder that is fewer than 14 inches long.  This bill would raise that to 15 inches.


Also, right now, one person can not take or possess more than 15 flounder in one day and one boat can’t have more than 30.


This bill would lower that to no more than ten per day per person and 20 per day, per boat.


The full House will now debate the bill.


Among the sponsors are state representative Richie Yow (R-Chesterfield) and Lucas Atkinson (D-Marion).


A similar bill in the Senate has the same size restrictions but it doesn’t change catch limits.

