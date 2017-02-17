FMU Professor Owens receives AAFSC Diversity Award

FLORENCE, SC – Professor Jason Owens of the Francis Marion University Department of English received the African-American Faculty & Staff Coalition’s Diversity Award at the organization’s annual gala Thursday night on campus.

In honoring Owens the AAFSC noted his involvement in helping bring FMU’s African-American Studies program to fruition, among other contributions. The new academic program began this spring.

The AAFSC also recognized 15 recipients of AAFSC-sponsored scholarships at the gala. Through its own fundraising, and the support of the university, the AAFSC funds named scholarships for Dr. Joseph E. Heyward, Dr. Leroy “Pete” Peterson, Mrs. Rebecca Lunn, and Dr. Dorothy Harris.