High School students in Florence County get inside view of law enforcement

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – High school students from across Florence County are learning ways to get involved in their communities after high school.

Thirty high school sophomores and juniors with Junior Leadership Florence County visited the Florence County Sheriff’s Office training facility Friday to learn about law enforcement.

The Junior Leadership Florence County program offer local high school students the opportunity to work on leadership skills, teamwork, and learn more about business industry.

Students at the training facility learned how to gather evidence, like fingerprints, learn firearms safety and the basics of defensive attacks.

Mock demonstrations from deputies is what law enforcement officials say gives students first-hand experience.

“It is important that they are able to see what we are able to do as well but with junior leaders, with this program they are able to look at all the different careers, so when they start making decisions about what they are going to do in their future they’ll be able to do that,” said Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.

Organizers say Junior Leadership Florence County positively impacts students from different backgrounds.

Francis Marion University Admissions Counselor Cody Simpson says the program give local students a chance to see the impact they can make in their community before choosing a career.

“This is what our training goes into and it is wonderful to see our men and women protecting our students and now they understand when they see those folks in the news, hopefully they are more appreciative than what they already are to see what they do, day in and day out,” explained Simpson.

Students with Junior Leadership Florence County will visit the state house in March for a tour with Senator Hugh Leatherman.

Applications for Junior Leadership Florence County can be found with the student’s guidance counselor.