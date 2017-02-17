Horry County Solicitor’s Office adds new domestic violence prosecutor after high dismissal rate of cases

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – We’ve told you the Horry County police chief says the county is one of the top in the state for domestic violence cases, but the solicitor’s offices says 80% of those cases are dismissed.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says when it comes to domestic violence cases, it’s important for it to be followed from the time of the arrest until a resolution is met, even if that means inside the courtroom.

That’s why they’re bringing on a new prosecutor to team up with new domestic violence detectives and new victim’s advocates to form a team to take on the heavy workload.

Chief Joseph Hill with the Horry County Police Department says the officers, if approved by council and if they receive the grant to fund them, will work with the new prosecutor to focus solely on domestic violence.

“It’s a multi-prong approach to solving our problems and addressing this very serious issue we have in the county, and it is very serious,” said Hill.

David Cooley is that new prosecutor, and says right now he has about 275-300 domestic violence cases.

Before, Cooley says 80% of the domestic violence cases that came through were dismissed.

“There’s a fear factor in terms of what might be the repercussions from friends or family or spouse again if they don’t come back. Lastly, the economics of the situation in many cases, they’re struggling to survive,” said Cooley.

Ultimately, even if a victim asks to drop the charges, Cooley says the decision to move forward with the case is up to the state, and with a team that will follow the case from start to finish looking at all of the evidence, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says they’re hoping to change what’s become a revolving door.

“We just want this person to quit beating on you, and if it means having to go to prison, then that’s an option, but there’s other options, too. We just don’t want this to continue going on,” said Richardson.

The new prosecutor started in January. So far, he says he’s had about 30 cases come to a resolution and zero have been dismissed.

Richardson says all of the new domestic violence team members, including the new prosecutor are paid for by grants.