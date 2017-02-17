Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Georgia murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police announced Friday they were part of a group of investigators who arrested a man accused of murdering a person in Georgia.

A team of officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, SLED, and the ATF Task Force say they arrested Leroy Copney in Myrtle Beach.

The press release from Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police says the murder happened on Dec. 20, 2016 in Atlanta.

Crosby also says Copney was charged with fugitive of justice, illegal possession of a weapon, and narcotics charges and at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a loaded AK47.