NC pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina pastor is angry that the maker of the American Girl doll collection is selling a boy version of its pricey dolls.

Ogden, a pastor at Asheville’s Hill Street Baptist Church, says the doll will emasculate boys and encourage the alteration of “God’s creation of male and female.”The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Rev. Keith Ogden sent a message Wednesday to more than 100 parishioners titled, “KILLING THE MINDS OF MALE BABIES,” upon watching a segment about American Girl on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The message came after Mattel Inc. announced the debut of Logan Everett, a male drummer who plays alongside Tenney Grant, a girl doll who loves country music.

Company spokeswoman Stephanie Spanos says fans have been asking for a boy character for decades.

