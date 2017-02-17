Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach host Career Fair on March 3rd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach will hold a Career Fair for their 5 local Ripley’s Attractions. The job fair will be Friday, March 3rd from 2pm to 7pm at Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach.

The 5 Ripley’s Attractions that will be hiring include: Ripley’s Aquarium, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze and Ripley’s Moving Theater.

Some of the jobs Ripley’s is hoping to fill include: ticket sales, housekeeping, educators, actors, supervisors, divers, kitchen positions, maintenance techs, photo port attendants, mascots, Ripley’s Ruckus Drummers, show mermaids, photo mermaids and more.

For more information or to apply prior to the job fair go online at http://bit.ly/RipleyCareers