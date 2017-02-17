The Compassion Experience visits Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The chance to look into the lives of children living in third-world countries is coming to Myrtle Beach. It’s called The Compassion Experience and it is happening at Ocean View Baptist Church.

During the experience, you will listen to the stories of two children growing up in third-world countries, while you walk through rooms that simulate what life was like for them.

Student pastor at Ocean View Baptist Church, Tommy Moore, said he is grateful this experience is in Myrtle Beach, because now his students don’t have to leave the church parking lot to change someone else’s life.

“Their senses have been stimulated,” said Moore. “This experience takes them to a third world country where they can see, not only how great they have it here, but also how much opportunity there is to be a part of someone else’s story.”

The Compassion Experience travels across the globe and you have the opportunity to sponsor a child in a third-world country through their organization, Compassion International.

This opportunity is happening at Ocean View Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and it lasts through Monday.