Tidelands Health to open new medical offices in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health has received the green light to build new medical offices in Market Common.

The City of Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board gave final approval to the construction project on Wednesday. The 3-story, 65,000-square foot building will sit on a 4.5 acre lot on Crow Lane, off of Farrow Parkway. Tidelands will spend 44 million dollars on the construction. “Our mission is to improve lives through better health and to do that we need to identify locations that are convenient and accessible to the community,” says Tidelands Health spokesperson Carl Lindquist.

He says the health system has noted the population growth in the Market Common and surrounding areas, and hopes to meet the medical needs of those growing communities.“There’s going to be a variety of both primary and specialty care. There will be primary care physicians, radiology, physical therapy, pain management, and laboratory services.” Though he couldn’t provide an exact number on how many physicians will have offices in the building, Lindquist says the new offices will also bring a significant number of employment opportunities. “Not only will the community benefit from having the accessibility to quality medical care, they’re also going to benefit economically in the long term employment and the benefits that that will bring.”

The site on Crow Lane is bordered by an apartment complex and parts of the Cresswind community, and people who live in both often use that road. However, Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea says the current infrastructure can handle the increase in traffic.“There’s a stop light on Crow and traffic moves through there fairly well. Farrow Parkway does get a good bit of traffic but that infrastructure is in place already.” And though it does border residential areas, Kruea says that type of construction was part of the city’s original plan for that part of the Market Common.

Tidelands still has to present the city with a few more construction plans before it can break ground. However, it hopes to start construction sometime in the next 4 to 6 months and aims to finish building by the end of 2018.