StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Sunshine returns today, and it will start to warm us up. High pressure will stay in control of our weather tomorrow. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow, and winds will turn around to the southwest. This will help temperatures warm into the 60s to near 70. The warm weather will continue into the weekend. A weak storm system will bring a chance for a few showers Saturday night, but much of the weekend will be dry. Sunny, warm weather will continue through the first half of next week. The next storm system will bring rain by Thursday.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 67-69 inland, 64-67 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 40-44 inland, 47-48 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower late. Highs 67-72.