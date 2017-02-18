City of Myrtle Beach provides free help for first-time homebuyers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach helped those getting ready to buy their first homes with a free, homebuyer workshop.

The City’s Neighborhood Services department held the event at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center on Saturday morning. The executive director of the Increasing Hope Financial Training Center, Dorothea Bernique, was there to answer a range of questions about the home buying process, including improving your credit score, applying for loans, and saving for the down payment. She says she helps about 20 to 30 people purchase their first homes every year, most of whom initially thought doing so was out of their reach. “A lot of times its something they never thought they could accomplish. But with a little bit of hard work, discipline, dedication and commitment to the process, it’s possible and they’re able to make it happen,” says Bernique.

Since it’s tax season, Bernique also advised thinking twice before spending your tax returns. Instead, she recommends putting it in your savings account, in an emergency fund, or towards the down payment on a new home.