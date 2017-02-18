Pee Dee middle schools face-off in Academic Challenge

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Pee Dee Education Center hosted its annual academic challenge at Francis Marion University Saturday afternoon.

After a full morning of matches, the finals were set for the championship game in the afternoon.

News 13 Bob Juback was the moderator for the event.

Williams Middle School in Florence and Ruby Middle in Chesterfield competed in the division one final round. Williams Middle School won the division.

In division two, Lake View Middle School in Dillon won against Spaulding Middle School in Darlington County.

Lakeview 8th grader Arrkadius Bejamin talked to News 13 about the win.

“I like it because of the competition, it is fun competing with other kids around the world and it’s all about who wants it more,” Benjamin said.

Williams and Lake View will head to the state tournament next month.

Pee Dee area high schools will face-off in two weeks.

The Pee Dee Education Center is a consortium of 16 school districts, Coker College, and Francis Marion University and provides support for the region’s school districts.