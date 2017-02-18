StormTracker13 Saturday Forecast

Warm weather has returned in time for the weekend. A few clouds will move in today as a weak storm system moves through tonight. It will be warm with many places warming into the low to mid 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower late today or tonight. It will stay warm on Sunday as the storm system moves away. The warm weather will continue next week. A stronger sea breeze on Tuesday may keep temperatures in the 60s, even in the Pee Dee. It will be even warmer for the end of the week. Rain chances will return by the end of next week, with a slight chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday with a better chance for rain on Friday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower late. Highs 72-74 inland, 68-69 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows 46-50 inland, 52-53 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny start with gradual clearing and warm. Highs 70-75.