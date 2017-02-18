Vanderbilt rallies to beat No. 21 South Carolina 71-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 17 points and Riley LaChance had 14 to help Vanderbilt beat No. 21 South Carolina 71-62 on Saturday night.

The lead changed hands nine times during a frantic second half before the Commodores (14-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference took the lead for good at 55-54 on Fisher-Davis’ free throw with 7:54 left.

The Commodores led by a point with 4:27 left, and used a 7-0 surge to pull away.

Sindarius Thornwell led the slumping Gamecocks (20-7, 10-4) with 21 points and had six rebounds.