Community meeting in Robeson County to discuss housing assistance for flood victims

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County officials will have a community meeting Monday to introduce two state funded programs to help flood victims displaced from their homes after Hurricane Matthew.

Michael Porter and his father have been living in a motel since October’s flood.

“This is the lowest I’ve ever been in my life,” said Porter.

County officials want residents to attend the meeting to help them get back into their homes.

“It takes time, it takes money, now all of my money is gone so therefore really and surely I don’t know what we are going to do when we get back into our home,” Porter said.

Robeson County Public Information Officer Emily Jones says the hazard mitigation program is funded by North Carolina Emergency Management

Jones says there are three grants available for homeowners in Robeson County.

In the buyout program, the property owner can recieve the value of what the home costs before Hurricane Matthew. The homeowner’s property will be given to the county. The homeowner can receive up to $276,000

The second grant will allow property owners the chance to raise their homes one foot above FEMA flood standards. The property owner can only receive up to $175,000 when choosing this option.

Jones says the third grant will fund the cost to rebuild the home and homeowner will receive no more than $150,000.

Michael Porter says any help for displaced families will be needed.

“Really and truly being homeless every single day, I’m grateful for what people have done for us but this is not home, this is not home,” Porter explained.

The community meeting on Monday will be held inside the Department of Social Services in Robeson County from 6 to 8 p.m.