Compassionate Care Act advocates hold educational seminar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Advocates of the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act held an informative seminar on the legislation in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

It was the first educational event members of Compassionate SC have held in Myrtle Beach. State lawmakers introduced the Compassionate Care Act last month. It would allow certain patients with debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer, Parkinson’s, and PTSD, to legally use medical cannabis. Potential cannabis patients and their caregivers spoke at the seminar, and stressed that traditional medications are not effective for all patients. David Newsom is the government liaison for Compassion SC, as well as the parent of a child with a debilitating disease. He says the medical benefits of regulated cannabis use could be life-changing. “What we are doing is truly trying to help people and not create an atmosphere that is loose and wild or some sort of recreational atmosphere like other states have done, not that there’s anything wrong with it. But at this time I just don’t think it’s right for South Carolina. What we do need is medical access.”