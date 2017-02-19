Confederate flags top buildings across Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – People in Downtown Charleston Sunday may have noticed a new flag atop some of the downtown parking garages.

7 Confederate flags were raised today on top of the garages and other spots by the South Carolina Secessionist Party.

The group called the display “The Grand Flagging of Charleston”.

The flags regularly fly at The Battery, but this weekend, the group moved its display across the city in protest of Bree Newsome.

The woman, who climbed the South Carolina Statehouse flag pole to remove the Confederate flag in 2015, will speak at the College of Charleston on Wednesday.

A handful of people gathered in Marion Square to protest her visit.

The group’s chairman said it was intention to make the South Carolina Secessionist Party known during the Southeastern Wildlife Expo, which was also taking place around Charleston.

The group is trying to pressure officials to properly retire the Statehouse Battle Flag, which the chairman says has not been done yet.