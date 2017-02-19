Lake City man arrested for several car break-ins

Lucas Lalonde (Image 1) By Published: Updated:
Daryl Major
Daryl Major

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department arrested a man for several recent vehicle break-ins.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker says Daryl Major was apprehended after someone saw him going through a vehicle on Saturday night.

Chief Coker says Major initially fled the scene, but was located by Lake City Police officers.

Investigators were able to get Major to confess to the initial incident and other car break-ins that have occurred.

Major is currently being held in the Florence County Detention Center charged with six counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count of public disorderly conduct.

Chief Coker says other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s