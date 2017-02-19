Lake City man arrested for several car break-ins

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department arrested a man for several recent vehicle break-ins.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker says Daryl Major was apprehended after someone saw him going through a vehicle on Saturday night.

Chief Coker says Major initially fled the scene, but was located by Lake City Police officers.

Investigators were able to get Major to confess to the initial incident and other car break-ins that have occurred.

Major is currently being held in the Florence County Detention Center charged with six counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count of public disorderly conduct.

Chief Coker says other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.