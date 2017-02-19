Mcleod Performance Clinic offers instruction, performance

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Whether old, young, active, or not-so- much people in Florence took part in a free performance clinic to test their strength Saturday morning.

The free clinic was held at Mcleod Sports Health and Fitness Center.

People who attended participated in lower and upper body exercises, injury screenings, strength training and new this year, dry needles.

Organizers host the event each February in honor of American heart month.

“We tried to switch it up a little bit so that it is not the same things offered every year, and this year we done that with a lot of the different movie screens and exercises as well as dry needles,” said David Stoklosa with Mcleod Sports & Medicine.

Mcleod Sports & Medicine will have a 5k-10k run March 18th  at Briggs Elementary School in Florence.

