2 men charged in Conway attempted murder case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two Conway men have been arrested in connection to a shooting late last week.

According to a press release, Horry County police officers were called to Meadowlark Circle on February 18 in reference to a shooting.

Officers found one male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated he and the subject were involved in a verbal argument which led to shots being fired. The suspects involved in this case are currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

Christopher Dwayne Ford, 21, Conway, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Cody Douglas Shelley, 21,also of Conway, is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony.