Atlantic Beach officials rename bike fest to celebrate the town’s history

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Atlantic Beach’s bike fest will have a new name this year.

Organizers have changed it to the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival.

Atlantic Beach leaders say they want future events to be more of a celebration of the town’s history instead of just a festival for bikers.

“We’re expanding bike fest to make it a more cultural event, memorial day weekend. We’re providing major entertainment for the event, unlike prior years. We’re having a beach concert and an entertainment venue, a tent, on site, a club atmosphere with R&B singers. And we’re looking to recapture the history of Atlantic Beach when it was the Mecca for entertainment,” said Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum.

Atlantic Beach officials say attendance was down at this past year’s festival.They say that was partially because of bad weather, but also because people found other things to do in nearby cities.

The festival has been around for more than 30 years.