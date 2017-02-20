Body of elderly man found after Marlboro County mobile home fire

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Fire officials say an elderly man was killed early Monday morning after a fire destroyed his mobile home.

McColl Fire Chief James Locklear says fire crews were called to a home on Main Street around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning.

On arrival, the home was 70 percent burnt, but the fire only took about five minutes to put out, Locklear said.

Investigators confirm that over the course of the investigation, a male body was found. According to Locklear, the man was in his mid 70’s, and officials have not released the cause of death.