Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen arrested on rape charges

Kevin Olsen
Kevin Olsen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen has been arrested on rape charges.

The Charlotte Observer reports the 22-year-old Olsen was booked into the Charlotte Mecklenburg Jail late Sunday afternoon on multiple charges, including second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking and assault on a female.

Charlotte coach Brad Lambert says he’s aware of Olsen’s arrest and the junior has been suspended from the team. In a statement, the university says it’s “reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.”

The Observer reports Olsen redshirted at Miami in 2013, but he left the following year after multiple suspensions.

He then transferred to Towson University in Maryland. According to the Baltimore Sun, Olsen was kicked off the team in 2015 for violating team rules.

Olsen is the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

