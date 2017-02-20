City of Myrtle Beach expects increase in commercial building

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In the 2016 fiscal year, Myrtle Beach issued commercial building permits valued at nearly $1.3 million. Each year there is a slight increase in that number.

“We have a lot of opportunities for industrial expansion here,” said City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, Mark Kruea. “The ITAP is here, ready, and waiting. With a computer, you can work anywhere around the world, so why not work right here next to the beach?”

The city is looking into redeveloping some of the older parts of town, built in the 1920s and 1930s to raise more interest in business development. They say new office buildings and hotels are also increasing in the area.

“We’re continuing to see commercial investments where the boardwalk is,” said Kruea. “The Bandidos area is going to be rebirthed, if you will, as a new commercial center, so that will extend the boardwalk even further.”

Kruea said he is positive downtown activity will continue to grow because people are, once again, finding Myrtle Beach to be a good investment.