Congressman Rice to meet with constituents at Florence County Library

Rep. Tom Rice

FLORENCE, SC –  Congressman Tom Rice (SC-07) will be hosting a Coffee with Your Congressman event on Thursday, February 23 at the Florence County Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet with residents of the Seventh District of South Carolina. Constituents will have the opportunity to meet with Congressman Rice to discuss upcoming legislation and current events affecting the nation, state, and district.  The
Florence County Library is located at 509 S. Dargan St., Florence.

