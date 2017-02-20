FDTC celebrates national children’s dental month with day of free checkups

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, Florence-Darlington Technical College hosted an event that provided local kids with free dental care.

The event, called Smiles for Kids, was held at the Health Sciences campus in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Kids 3 years old to 12 years old received a free cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and x-rays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I mean we are offering everything from cleaning to X-rays to dental sealants which for many people would cost quite a bit going to a regular dentist when they don’t have the funds to provide for that. So we just think it’s fabulous to be able to provide that for these students here and for our patients that we are seeing today,” Dental Hygienist Director Patty McLaughlin said.