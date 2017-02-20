Georgetown teens who stole ATV, prompted Florence County manhunt identified

Related Coverage 2 arrested in Florence County manhunt after suspects ran from troopers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, Florence County deputies released the names of the two people arrested after a car chase and a manhunt near Johnsonville last week.

A press release from Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Desmon Williams and Silas Cohens were arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with burglary, third degree. Booking records show the SC Highway Patrol also charged Cohens with improper passing, disregarding a stop sign, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop for a blue light and operating a motor vehicle without license in possession and Williams with littering.

Deputies arrested the two 19-year-olds from Georgetown on Thursday around 6 a.m. after they refused to stop for police on Old Marion Highway near Florence, Nunn says. Investigators say Williams and Cohens allegedly stole an ATV before the chase.

Nunn says the car chase ended on S.C. Highway 51/41 near Kingsburg when the van the suspects were driving ran off the road and the men ran into a wooded area. Investigators set up a perimeter and utilized the FCSO Aviation Unit and a dog tracking team to find both suspects hiding in a nearby shed.

According to Investigators, the stolen ATV was recovered from the vehicle involved in the pursuit.

Both Williams and Cohens are being held at the Florence County Detention Center on bonds of $11,000 and $7,720 respectively.