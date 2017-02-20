Marion deputies arrest man for shooting, wounding two people after dispute

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after they shot and injured two people this weekend.

Captain Judith Barker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Kendrick Reaves of Sellers and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Barker says deputies responded to Carolinas Hospital in Mullins on Sunday in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. Over the course of the investigation, deputies discovered the shooting happened after an argument on Bob Manning Road in Sellers.

Booking information confirms Reaves was booked Sunday at 12 a.m. and is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.