Marion deputies arrest man for shooting, wounding two people after dispute

By Published: Updated:
marion-county

MARION, SC (WBTW) –  The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after they shot and injured two people this weekend.

Captain Judith Barker with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Kendrick Reaves of Sellers and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Barker says deputies responded to Carolinas Hospital in Mullins on Sunday in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. Over the course of the investigation, deputies discovered the shooting happened after an argument on Bob Manning Road in Sellers.

Booking information confirms Reaves was booked Sunday at 12 a.m. and is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s