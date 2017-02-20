Myrtle Beach Pelicans looking to fill game day positions for 2017 season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monday the Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced they are currently accepting applications for game day employees for the upcoming 2017 season.

The press release from the team says they are seeking enthusiastic, friendly, customer-oriented people to help create memorable experiences for fans at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Available positions include box office, camera crew. cashiers, cleaning crew, concessions, cooks, kids zone, parking, raffle operator, ticket takers and ushers.

All applicants must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays. Anyone interested is asked to apply in-person at the ballpark. Applications can be downloaded here or picked up in person at the Pelicans Front Office.

The 2017 season will be the 19th season for the Pelicans franchise and third as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

For information on tickets to see the Pelicans in 2016, please call (843) 918-6000, e-mail info@myrtlebeachpelicans.com, or visit www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com

Information above is from a submitted press release