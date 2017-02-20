NC pastor explains his opposition to new American Girl ‘boy’ doll

ASHEVILLE, NC – An Asheville pastor is upset about “American Girl” revealing a “boy” version of its dolls.

He sent a message to his church congregation voicing the concerns last week.

After serving in the military, Reverend Keith A. Ogden knew a life of preaching was ahead.

“I got into ministry in 1995 when I was stationed in Korea,” he said.

He’s been at Hill Street Baptist Church in Asheville for the past 14 years and sent an email to its members that has now spread well beyond the pulpit.

“There is a message across America now where they want to emasculate young boys,” he said.

That was the theme of Pastor Ogden’s email earlier this week spurred by Logan Everett, the newest member of “The American Girl” lineup.

The new doll is a male drummer alongside Tenney Grant, a girl doll who loves country music.

“We play with action figures. My brother played with G.I. Joe with the kung fu grip,” Ogden said.

He says his views have garnered support but dissent came along with it.

“People are painting a picture of me being this crazy egotistical preacher,” Ogden said.

He wants to make it clear he doesn’t have an issue with boys playing with other dolls that are deemed more masculine.

“I’m not saying boys will turn out to be gay, but what I’m saying is we need to expose our young boys to things that would turn them towards who they’re going to become,” he said.

Pastor Ogden says he has no regrets about the comments he made.

An “American Girl” spokesperson says fans have been asking about a male character for years.

Here is the full statement from Ogden’s email:

“This is nothing more than a trick of the enemy by the Gender Neutral Movement to (emasculate little boys) and confuse their role to become men. GMA reported this morning “America Girls” are now making boy dolls, they say, “gender neutral”…. #HUH This is nothing more than a trick of the enemy by the Gender Neutral Movement to (emasculate little boys) and confuse their role to become men. There are those in this world who want to alter God’s creation of the male and female. The devil wants to kill, steal and destroy the minds of our children and grandchildren by perverting, distorting and twisting to TRUTH of WHO GOD created them to be. The Word of the Lord says: John 10:10, The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”