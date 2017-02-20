Parents raise eyebrows to children’s iPad game

CHARLESTON, SC — A recent article on Kidspot.com is spreading to moms via the social media world, including in the Charleston area.

The article calls our the iPad game, Roblox, which is made for children ages 7 and up. It’s a virtual reality, that, according to the article, allows for role playing situations. However, the article says that some of those situations include sexual messages and sexual role playing instances.

The article stated a father recently played the game. He’s quoted in the article:

“They said ‘hi’ so I said ‘hi’ and they asked if I was a boy or girl and my age so I said I was an eight-year-old boy,” he says.

“They asked me to follow them to their house, then into the bedroom and asked me to lay down on top of them and then they started with the sexual movements.

“They said ‘you look cute’ and ‘you look sexy’.

“It was sickening reading all the comments pop up. My kids were completely oblivious as to what the words and stuff meant.” (kidspot.com)

Many parents on social media pages are sharing the article to raise awareness of the potentially vulgar messages portrayed.