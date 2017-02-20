Pee Dee Coalition works to educate about teen dating violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tracey Williamson from the Pee Dee Coalition joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Monday to talk about Teen Dating Violence month. The organization is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, and child abuse and to the needs of its victims.

Williamson covered some of the red flags that could be warning signs of teen dating violence. She advises watching for the following:

Quick Involvement Pushes Physical Boundaries Isolation from support system Believes in rigid gender roles Stalking social media pages Name Calling Always wants to know where partner is Choosing friends for dating partner (e.g., not allowing friends of the opposite sex)

To learn more about how many young people are affected, watch the video in this story. Williamson also talked about the role of parents explained how family history may indicate a higher risk for being a victim of dating violence.

Williams coordinates the Coalition’s R.O.A.R. program, which stands for Reducing Our Assault Risk. For more information about the Coalition and for details on how to get help with an abusive relationship, explore the Coalition’s website at peedeecoalition.org.