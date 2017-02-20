Repack the Backpack in Florence on Saturday

FLORENCE, SC – Recognizing that some families run out of school supplies before the end of the academic year, BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid will host a celebration where they can pick up free supplies and snacks, as well as enjoy entertainment by local groups, get health screenings and much more. “Repack the Backpack” is 12 – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at North Vista Elementary School in Florence. More than 500 backpacks will be given away at no cost to school-age children.

Health screening

Virginia College

Care South

Entertainment

Dance Team

Activities

BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid Transit- BlueChoice Medicaid

Musical Dots

Train Rides

Arts and Crafts

Photo Booth

Interactive Kids Fun Zone

Refreshments and fresh produce from harvest Hope Food Bank (while Supplies last)