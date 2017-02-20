Repack the Backpack in Florence on Saturday

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2015 file photo, students hold hands as they walk with their new book bags in Miami. They received the free bags as part of an annual back to school event also offering free health screenings, and free food distribution. With new backpacks, pens and pencils and clothes, millions of children are heading back to school after summer vacation. Many are excited, some anxious, and millions are still waiting for the results of the new tests they took last spring aligned to the Common Core academic standards. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2015 file photo, students hold hands as they walk with their new book bags in Miami. They received the free bags as part of an annual back to school event also offering free health screenings, and free food distribution. With new backpacks, pens and pencils and clothes, millions of children are heading back to school after summer vacation. Many are excited, some anxious, and millions are still waiting for the results of the new tests they took last spring aligned to the Common Core academic standards. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FLORENCE, SC – Recognizing that some families run out of school supplies before the end of the academic year, BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid will host a celebration where they can pick up free supplies and snacks, as well as enjoy entertainment by local groups, get health screenings and much more. “Repack the Backpack” is 12 – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at North Vista Elementary School in Florence. More than 500 backpacks will be given away at no cost to school-age children.

Health screening

  • Virginia College
  • Care South

Entertainment

  • Dance Team

Activities

  • BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid Transit- BlueChoice Medicaid
  • Musical Dots
  • Train Rides
  • Arts and Crafts
  • Photo Booth
  • Interactive Kids Fun Zone
  • Refreshments and fresh produce from harvest Hope Food Bank (while Supplies last)

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s