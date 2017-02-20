Robeson County hurricane victims learn about available grants

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County officials hosted a meeting for homeowners still suffering after last October’s hurricane.

It was a packed house Monday night at the Department of Social Services in Lumberton as folks came out to learn more about a program designed to help them clean up after Hurricane Matthew.

“I’m having problems getting enough funds for the rebuild,” said Morris Wesley of South Lumberton. Hundreds just like him filled a room at the county DSS building Monday night hoping to get more answers and more money to help rebuild.

“I appreciate what FEMA’s doing but, I can’t get enough funds to restore my property,” Wesley said.

Others like Morris said they have applied again and again for FEMA aid, only to be deined. Monday’s meeting was a chance for representatives from the North Carolina Emergency Management Division to tell homeowners about three hazard mitigation grants.

The grants total $100 million, with a special emphasis on Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, and Cumberland counties.

“One is for elevation of homes, the second is a buyout, the third one is a rebuild of your home.” explained Emily Jones, public information officer for Robeson County.

In the buyout option, homeowners would get the pre-hurricane value of their home, which is then demolished, and the area used as open space by the county.

The second option involves elevating a home to one foot above the current FEMA base flood level.

The final option allots money to rebuild a home, including either a complete demolition and rebuild, or any repairs to be done.

“Most people are having to start all over,” said Wesley.

Emergency management officials detailed the scale of the recovery still needed in the county.

“We’re just trying to get the information out there,” said Jones “So that the intake process can start Tuesday through Friday.”

Homeowners in the county can apply starting Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. at the old DSS office on Caton Road in Lumberton.