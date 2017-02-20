StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Warm weather will continue this week. High pressure will stay in control of our weather, keeping it sunny to start the week. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s today. The seabreeze will be stronger on Tuesday, keeping temperatures in the 60s along the coast. Temperatures will get even warmer by the end of the week. Moisture will increase Wednesday, and there is a chance for an isolated shower Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through late Friday with showers and thunderstorms. The cooler weather will be slow to move in, so it will still be warm Saturday, before we cool down on Sunday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 73-75 inland, 69-72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 44-46 inland, 48-49 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 65-70.