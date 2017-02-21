2 children, man killed in SC crash

LAURENS, SC – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the lives of a man and two young children and sent another person to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. Monday on Neely Ferry Road near Lollis Road, a little more than three miles from the town of Laurens.

Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet pickup went off the right side of the road, over corrected and went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver and two passengers died at the scene.

The coroner identified the driver as 67-year-old Lonnie Owens of Clinton.

The children–one boy and one girl–have been identified as 6-year-old Rashun Mims and 3-year-old Lashauna Mims. They are both from Clinton as well.

Another passenger in the pickup, identified as Israel Miller, was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to troopers.

No one in the pickup was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Rashun Mims was a kindergarten student at Eastside Elementary School where additional counselors will be available Tuesday after the deadly accident.

Laurens School District 56 Superintendent David O’Shields said administrators are working with school personnel to arrange for additional counselors at the school on Tuesday. He asked the community to please keep the family and school in their prayers.