2 teens arrested in string of Florence car break-ins

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say two people have been charged for breaking into cars this month.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says Jason Lafoye Stroup,17, and Joshua Paul Tedder, 18, have been charged with two counts of breaking into motor vehicles after a string of break-ins that occurred in the 700 block of Rice Hope Cove and the 1000 block of Via Salvatore on February 1 and 2.

Police have connected Tedder, Stroup and two other subjects in numerous other vehicle break-ins in Florence Country Club, Rutledge Manor, Ebenezer Chase, Via Toscanna, Via Ponticello, Kinloch Court, Queensferry, Sandhurst Drive and Windsor Forest Subdivisions.

Brandt says one of the suspects was identified by an off-duty State Trooper, which lead to the identification of the remaining suspects.

Online booking information says Tedder was released ten hours after he was booked into the jail Sunday on a $1,500 surety bond. Stroup was booked last Thursday and released about four hours after he was admitted on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police say the investigation is on-going and additional charges are likely.