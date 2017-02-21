American Heart Association to host Myrtle Beach Heart Ball this Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The annual black-tie gala, chaired by Dr. Andrew and Patty Gresko, will celebrate the life-saving advances made over the last 23 years in the Myrtle Beach community.

The Myrtle Beach Heart Ball, the AHA’s most prestigious fundraising event, will bring together over 350 guests from the corporate, philanthropic and medical communities to celebrate the accomplishments made throughout the year while raising funds to help further AHA’s mission. Guests will enjoy an elegant evening of dining, dancing, live entertainment and incredible live and silent auctions.

The evening will celebrate the American Heart Association’s mission, supporters, and volunteers while honoring the lives saved or improved because of the work of AHA and generosity of the Myrtle Beach community.

To reserve your seats or for more information about the 23rd Anniversary Myrtle Beach Heart Ball, please call 843-282-2901 or visit MyrtleBeachHeartball.heart.org.