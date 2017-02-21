Bond set for wrong way SC school bus driver charged with DUI

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) – Bond has been set for a Goose Creek High School bus driver charged with driving under the influence after officers saw him drive the team bus the wrong way down a highway.

Newberry County jail officials tell media outlets Monday 50-year-old Brent Patrick Carter’s bond was set at around $2,700. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres says Carter was driving the bus east in the westbound lanes without headlights on state Highway 34 near Newberry around 7 p.m. Sunday. Beres says Carter’s blood-alcohol level was 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Authorities say the 15 students and three adults on the bus weren’t hurt, were picked up by another driver and returned to the school near Charleston.