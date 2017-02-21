Conway man allegedly plotting attack ‘in spirit of Dylann Roof’ to appear in court

FLORENCE, SC – A white supremacist who authorities say illegally bought a gun he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings is scheduled to appear in court.

A preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Benjamin McDowell is set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in federal court in Florence.

The FBI says McDowell told an undercover agent he wanted to buy a gun for an attack in “the spirit of Dylann Roof.”

Roof was sentenced to death last month for a racist shooting that killed nine black worshippers at a Charleston church.

McDowell couldn’t legally own a gun because of a felony burglary conviction. Authorities say he didn’t give a specific target for an attack.

FBI agents say they arrested McDowell last week after he bought the gun for $109 from the undercover agent.

