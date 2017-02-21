Conway man sentenced for police chases, carjacking, shooting in 2014

CONWAY, SC – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Tuesday a Conway man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with two police chases and carjacking a man and shooting him at a convenience store.

According to Senior Assistant Solicitor George DeBusk, the events happened on the same night in several locations.

Dashon Garner, 26, of Conway, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of carjacking in connection with incidents that occurred Dec. 30, 2014, a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Judge Steven H. John sentenced Garner to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the solicitor’s office, Myrtle Beach police attempted to stop Garner, who was driving a stolen car, and he shot at and tried to run over officers as he fled from Futrell Park, the release says.

After the chase, Garner went to a store parking lot nearThird Avenue South and Highway 15 where he shot a man and took his car. Soon after, officers with the Horry County Police Department saw Garner driving that stolen vehicle and tried to stop him, but he tried to run them over before the vehicle was stopped by officers and Garner was arrested.