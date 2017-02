DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they say is involved in several car break-ins near Hartsville.

The post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says the suspect is allegedly connected to several incidents around the Botany Woods neighborhood that happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.