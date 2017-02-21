Floating Aqua Park coming to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A floating aqua park is coming to North Myrtle Beach after receiving the seal of approval from North Myrtle Beach City Council.

According to the city’s Facebook page, council members approved a resolution on Monday approving the addition of an aqua park amenity to the Shark Wake Park located on the freshwater lake at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.

Apex Wake Park, LLC rents a portion of the lake from the park & sports complex, and will be responsible for adding the new attraction.

The Aqua Park is described as an “enormous floating playground or obstacle course” that will be situated on a portion of the lake. It will include a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers, all connected together and floating in the lake. It also offers swings, ramps, ladders, trampolines, slides, wiggle bridges, and more. The city has not yet released information related to when the aqua park will open or the admission price. The photo used in this article is from the City of North Myrtle Beach and is an example of an Aqua Park. The city advises an actual photo or illustration of the aqua park coming to North Myrtle Beach will be published as soon as it is received.